UK: COVID Self-isolation Period Drops To Five Days In Order To Alleviate Worker Shortage

In UK, the time spent in isolation for COVID has been reduced to five days, as 16 and 17-year-olds have been invited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster. People in England can now get out of quarantine after five days if they test negative on days five and six. Ministers decreased the length of isolation from seven to five days in order to alleviate worker shortages by allowing employees to return to work sooner.

According to the government, between 20% and 30% of people are still infectious on day six, but the percentage of those released while infections drop to around 7% if they have two consecutive negative tests and then leave isolation on day six. Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, stated that following a thorough review of the data, the minimum self-isolation duration in England has been decreased to five full days.

"This is a balanced and proportionate approach to restore extra freedoms and reduce the pressure on essential public services over the winter. It is crucial people only stop self-isolating after two negative tests to ensure you are not infectious.," Sajid stated.

Shorter COVID isolation period rule

The reduction in the COVID isolation period took effect on Monday, raising expectations that the worst of the Omicron wave has passed. As the more contagious but less severe strain rolls through, the move will relieve some of the pressure on firms grappling with worker shortages. As cases continue to dwindle, optimism is rising that most Plan B measures will be phased out starting January 26.

Infections in the UK plummeted by 49.9% in a week, according to daily COVID numbers released on Sunday. On January 17, the Department of Health reported a total of 70,924 cases, a drop from the 141,472 cases reported last Sunday. Meanwhile, another 88 deaths were reported on Monday, a decrease of 9.2% from the 97 deaths reported on January 9.

According to the most recent immunisation statistics, 25,880 first-dose jabs, 39,709 second-dose jabs, and 92,623 booster injections were administered on Saturday. It raises the total number of persons who have had at least two vaccine doses to 47,905,885, with 36,388,391 receiving a booster shot.

