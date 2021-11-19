UK: COVID-stricken NHS Doctor Dies After Being Months Away From His Family

After months away from his family, a 45-year-old National Health Service (NHS) surgeon named Dr Irfan Halim of Swindon, Wiltshire died of coronavirus last weekend following a nine-week struggle with the virus in a London hospital. As per a report by Daily Mail, during his career, he was described as a medical powerhouse who treated over 250,000 patients and was hailed as ten men in one body.

According to most recent data, the vast majority of the NHS's 1.3 million employees are vaccinated, while 111,000 are not. Irfan went to work on September 10 despite catching COVID and did not return, according to Daily Mail. He had spent the previous two years rescuing COVID patients and was on a ward round on September 10 when he fainted, purportedly after catching COVID at work.

He was treated for two weeks in the ICU at Swindon Hospital before being transported to London's Royal Brompton Hospital. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation was used to treat him as a customised artificial lung, according to Daily Mail. After two months of fighting, his wife Saila announced that Irfan died on Sunday, November 14 at 7.51 pm while she held him in her arms. She also said that he was the epitome of integrity, unconditional friendship, a renaissance guy of many talents, a scholar who taught thousands.

Dr Irfan Halim's friends and colleagues remembered the doctor, one of his friends Hash Syed, who worked on a new digital health platform with Dr Halim earlier this year stated that he is going to cherish the pleasure they had constructing Entero at the Antler hub near Liverpool Street, according to the Mirror. Another colleague stated that being a fighter, he never gave up and he never smoked or drank and always helped people. In 2000, Dr Halim graduated with honours and distinctions from Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals Medical School. On the North Thames Higher Surgical Rotation, he received general surgical training with a focus on laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgery.

On November 18, 46,858 positive tests were reported in the UK

Irfan's death comes as the United Kingdom prepares for another winter of coronavirus outbreaks, with death and case data becoming increasingly difficult to predict. The number of COVID cases in the UK continues to rise while hospital admissions decline. On November 18, 46,858 positive tests were reported, the most since October 22, according to Daily Mail.

Image: Twitter/@dr_irfan_malik