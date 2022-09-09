UK 'D-Day' Being Marked On Queen Elizabeth's Death: Here's All You Need To Know

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, this day from now on shall be considered a D-Day for the United Kingdom. With the term 'D-Day' associated with the start of an important event, there will be a set of rules and plans on what happens on D-Day and the days that follow, right from the Prime Minister's address, the Queen's funeral details to the process of ascension for Charles. As per reports, the days after this will be known as, D-Day plus the number of days after her demise, i.e, D+1 and so on.

The queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, has now become the King, soon after her death. However, it may take a few months before Charles’ formal coronation. The queen had succeeded to the throne in February 1952, but was not crowned until June 1953.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the Queen's family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and will take over the throne of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. In February this year, the Queen tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced minor symptoms like a cold, but she carried on with minimal duties. However, she was compelled to postpone or scale back events more frequently after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, was the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The Queen ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.