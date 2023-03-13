UK Dad Photoshops His Children's Drawings Of Animals, Internet Amazed

A man, who is a dad to Al and Dom, Tom Curtis from the UK has given his and other children's drawings with artistic imagination, a hilarious reality with a twist. He has been operating an Instagram official page by the name of "Things I Have Drawn". On that page, he has given a creative twist to the artwork done by his sons, Al and Dom. The artist has been very active on the social media platform where he often posts recreated subjects including animals and people made by his sons and other children from around the world on his social media page. The shocking yet funny posts are the outcome of photoshop.

Internet users quip over weird creativity by Dad

One of the social media users took it to Twitter and wrote: "Dad recreates his Children's drawings of animals and it’s so funny.. 😅Which one’s your favorite?" The tweet has attached photos of an owl, a horse (I guess), a duck, and a cat. All of them were photoshopped results of what his kids had drawn. In a tweet thread, the Buitengebieden (user name) shared a picture of a cow, a penguin, a chick, and a bird.

These weird yet funny images have been going viral on Twitter and were shared by Buitengebieden on Saturday. One of the Twitter users wrote: "Absolutely fabulous", whereas the other user laughed and wrote: "Hahha, love it." As the comment section was flooded with laughs and appreciation, one of the Twitter followers of Buitengebieden wrote: " All of them. These are better than excellent. The horse is a little harder to read, but then horses are notoriously hard to draw. Maybe DALL-E should include a selection of symbolic images along w/ text, or a drawing tablet. Are these one off's or did the Dad have to work at these to get them like this?"

However, looking at their Instagram profile, one would be surprised to see that Tom has posted more than 400 images of animals, birds, and people drawn by Children. The account has been followed by more than nine Lakh Instagrammers. According to the website of Things I Have Drawn, "it Imagines a world in which the things kids draw are real." Further, they explained that his sons, Al and Dom, "are now a bit too old to be contributing their own drawings, we've got plenty of their old ones in the drawer, to add to the many more being submitted every month from talented young artists everywhere".