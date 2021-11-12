UK Daily Alleges Vaccine Bias In The US; 'White Majority Areas Have More Centres'

A major British newspaper has revealed unequal access among United States' children to COVID-19 vaccines which have been rolled out to this group. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 360,000 US kids under the age of 12 have already received their first vaccination. The Guardian reported on Wednesday, according to Jorge Caballero, a board-certified anesthesiologist and co-founder of the volunteer group Coders Against Covid, white neighbourhoods have twice as many vaccination sites as other neighbourhoods.

The sites tend to cluster in more affluent areas within those neighbourhoods, indicating another round of prioritisation for predominantly white neighbourhoods, Caballero told The Guardian. He said that while interest in the vaccine is roughly equal across racial and ethnic groups, access to it appears to be more limited. According to the newspaper, Caballero is concerned about children's COVID vaccine inequality and has asked the CDC for transparent data on race and ethnicity among children's vaccinations. According to him, these inequities mirror previous inequities in testing and adult vaccinations.

Texas judge ruled schools can impose mask guidelines

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday, November 10, that Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in Texas schools violates the rights of students with disabilities, clearing the way for the state's school districts to issue their own rules for face coverings, a decision that could affect more than five million students, New York Times reported. The ruling comes after months of polarised debate over state-level policies opposing mask-wearing policies intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Reportedly, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of several families of disabled students and the organisation Disability Rights Texas in an attempt to overturn the mandate. They claimed that the defendants, the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton; the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, Mike Morath; and the Texas Education Agency, puts students with disabilities at risk by completely repealing mask mandates. The governor and other state officials have insisted that protecting against the virus is a personal responsibility. Despite the availability of vaccines for those aged 12 and up, children have accounted for one-quarter of new cases in the United States for several months, according to the British newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP