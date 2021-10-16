The fatal stabbing of British lawmaker Sir David Amess has been formally declared as "an act of terrorism", the UK police said on Friday, 15 October. Conservative MP Sir David Amess died on Friday after he was stabbed at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Following the incident, the UK Police informed that they had detained the 25-year-old man suspected of the attack on the 69-year-old lawmaker.

On late Friday, the police then released a statement saying, “The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing.”

Separately, according to CNN, the Metropolitan Police’s (MeT) Counter Terrorism Command informed that early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism. The police stated that the 25-year-old suspected attacker is a UK citizen with alleged links to Islamist extremism. The police further reportedly said that they believe that the suspect acted alone. The authorities are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time, however, enquiries into the circumstances continue, the UK Police added.

Priti Patel orders review of MPs' security

Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security after the killing of Amess. According to The Guardian, Patel’s spokesperson informed that the home secretary met police and representatives of the security and intelligence agencies, and additionally also spoke to the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. The spokesperson added that Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect.

Hoyle, on the other hand, has promised to look again at MPs’ security after Amess’ killing. The Commons Speaker said that the recent incident had sent “shockwaves” across the whole parliamentary community and the whole county. He added that in the coming days, the authorities will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken.

It is to mention that according to SkyNews, MP Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

