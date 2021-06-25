UK Deaths Outnumber Births For First Time In 40 Years Amid High COVID Deaths, No Baby Boom

For the first time since 1976, UK’s death rate surpassed the birth rate as the country recorded 690,000 deaths as opposed to 683,000 births. This would be the second time that the deaths superseded the births since the late 1890s due to the coronavirus pandemic. The birth rate also declined due to the lockdown restrictions in March 2020 for the first time since World War II, according to BBC. The fertility rates in England and Wales for December 2020 also showed a sharp decline with figures decreasing significantly in the year 2021 due to the pandemic.

According to UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), the birth rate declined by 8.1 percent and 10.2 percent respectively but the number of babies born has been slumping since the past decade with deaths rising over the recent years. This could be attributed to the sharp spike in the UK’s population ageing over the past several years. The birth rate in England and Wales last year fell for the fifth successive year.

Our latest mid-year estimates suggest the UK's population has reached 67 million for the first time. The year to June 2020 saw slower growth than recent decades as the effects of the pandemic took hold 👇@RichPereira_ONS explains all in today's blog: https://t.co/7bNnxOG2VQ — ONS Focus (@ONSfocus) June 25, 2021

“The number of deaths in the year to mid-2020, was 669,000. This reflects a 12.8% (around 76,000) increase in the number of deaths from the previous year. For the UK as a whole, the year to mid-2020 saw the highest number of deaths since the year to mid-1986, 34 years before,” ONS stated in a report this month. “There were other contributory factors to the increase in the number of deaths,” it added.

Major factor coronavirus

The major factor in the increase in death rate was the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with over 55,000 deaths involving COVID-19 in the year to mid-2020. There was also an increased level of excess winter mortality which was about 19.6 percent higher than in the winter in 2020. Also, the population for the elderly outnumbered the youngster. In mid-2020 there were 12.5 million people aged 65 years and over in the UK, compared with just 10.3 million a decade earlier, according to the ONC. The deaths were often higher and mainly spiked in coastal and rural areas. Many of the largest increases in deaths were in areas of London such as Harrow 37.6 percent, Brent with 31.2 percent, Haringey 28.7 percent, and Newham 28..4 percent respectively. This also depicts that infections of COVID-19 were highest in densely populated major cities during the first wave of the pandemic. The overall population of the UK continued to grow in the year to mid-2020 but was at the slowest rate since 2001.