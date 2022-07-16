UK Declares National Emergency After Issuing Its First 'red Extreme Heat' Warning

After the announcement of ‘red’ severe heat warning for the first time in the United Kingdom, with temperatures potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius, the authorities have now imposed a national emergency. On Monday and Tuesday, a region that includes London, Manchester, and York is under the Met Office's highest warning. It means that there is a danger to life and the necessity of altering everyday activities, BBC reported.

According to the forecasters, there is currently an 80% possibility that the temperature will surpass the UK record of 38.7C, which was set at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019. On Friday, July 15, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) upgraded its heat health alert to Level 4, which is considered a "national emergency", Sky News reported. It is pertinent to note that when a heatwave "is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system," it is said to have reached Level 4. This suggests that everyone, not just high-risk individuals, might be vulnerable to sickness and death.

National emergency in UK

As a part of the measures due to a national emergency, there may be speed limitations on railway lines, early dismissals for some schools, and cancelation of medical appointments. Sand will be strewn by gritters on the roads to slow melting, and the RAC has issued a warning by saying that more drivers could require assistance when their cars heat up, BBC reported.

NHS officials also cautioned on Friday evening by stating that there would be an increased demand for ambulances and the possibility of patients being left outside hospitals in overheated ambulances. They stated in a letter that ambulances shouldn't hold up people for longer than 30 minutes outside of emergency rooms.

UK's red extreme heat warning

Despite the fact that the severe heat warning system was only implemented in 2021, this is the first time a red heat warning has been issued for regions of the UK. According to Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge, “We have just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.” The Met office asserted that the excessive heat might result in a "potentially very serious situation", The Independent reported.

Besides this, especially in metropolitan locations, nights are also anticipated to be very warm. According to The Independent report, temperatures are predicted to decline to start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Downing Street stated that the alert is being handled as a national emergency. To evaluate the approach, officials gathered on Friday and will do so again this weekend, BBC reported. Although temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s in certain areas of England and Wales and the UK, they will be closer to 30 degrees Celsius in Scotland and Northern Ireland at the beginning of next week.

