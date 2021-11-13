UK Defence Chief Nick Carter Warns Risks Of Accidental War With Russia Are At Its Peak

The risk of accidental war is now at its highest in decades mostly owing to escalating tensions between the West and Russia, according to UK Chief of Defence Staff Nick Carter. The top British general in an interview with Times Radio stated that the UK and the rest of the world are in a much more competitive world than we were even 10 or 15 years ago. Relations between Russia and the EU have been troubled in recent months as a result of what European policymakers have outlined as Moscow's refusal to make additional gas supplies available in the face of a continent-wide shortage and record prices. Tensions were heightened this week when the EU blamed Russia's ally Belarus for using "gangster" tactics on its border with Poland, encouraging migrants to travel to the area in order to cause instability on the EU's borders.

"And I think the nature of the competition between states and great powers leads to greater tensions. We have to be careful that people don't end up allowing the bellicose nature of some of our politics to end up in a position where escalation leads to miscalculation," Nick said in the interview.

When asked if the West's tensions with Russia and the risk of war were higher now than at any other point in his 44-year career, the general agreed and said, "when you and I were growing up, it was a bipolar world. Two blocs, the Soviet Union and the West. We're now into a period where it's more multipolar." Nick Carter went on to say that Russia was planning to use mass migration and disrupt Europe's gas supply to undermine Western Europe and the United States.

UK-Russia Ties

Thousands of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and other troubled regions have set up camps on the Poland-Belarus border after failing to cross the border and enter the EU, according to several media reports. Poland was quick to blame Belarus and Russia for facilitating illegal migration in order to destabilise the EU, Sputnik reported. The accusations were dismissed as completely false by both Minsk and Moscow, with the Belarusian government explaining that due to Europe's sanctions against the country, it lacks the financial resources to stop the influx of refugees. Whereas, two Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers flew over Belarusian territory for 4.5 hours earlier this week, with the goal of maintaining the security of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus].

During the mission, the bombers flew alongside Belarusian Air Force Su-30SMs, which practised covering the strategic aircraft.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, stated that the flyover on November 11 was not intended to target any foreign country, according to Sputnik. Meanwhile, the UK has sent about 10 soldiers to Poland to assist Warsaw in its efforts to strengthen its border with Belarus, at the request of the Polish government. The mission, according to the British Defence Ministry, is solely focused on engineering support to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border, despite reports that no additional plans for UK forces to police the border exist, according to the media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP