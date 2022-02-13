UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Asserts Russian Invasion Of Ukraine ‘highly Likely’

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Saturday claimed that the Russian armed invasion of Ukraine is “highly likely” at any time, as he dismissed Moscow's repeated assurances that Kremlin does not invade any country. The British defence minister also warned consequences of the faltered talks between the West including the US, EU states such as France and Germany as he said the levels of cooperation between Russia, the West, and Britain is “close to zero”. The UK, he cautioned, was in danger of going into “negative” territory with Moscow.

"It may be that he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," Wallace said, according to Russian state-affiliated media Sputnik.

having returned from Moscow early on Saturday morning and because we are concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine i have cancelled a planned long weekend abroad with my family and will be returning. — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) February 13, 2022

Russia can 'launch offense anytime on Kyiv': UK Defense Minister Wallace

Wallace told The Sunday Times on Saturday, that a "Russian invasion" of Ukraine is "highly likely" and that Russia could "launch an offensive at any time”. In the event of an escalation, Wallace said that NATO should build up armed troops along the Russian borders, in eastern Europe as well as boost military spending to effectively address the conflict situation. UK defence minister’s tough remarks came after he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, who, on a sour note, attacked the UK’s deliveries of lethal arms and military trainers to Ukraine.

A lot of footage is being posted online of Russian military movements along the Ukrainian border. We’re working with the #OSINT community to document, verify & map this information. You can find our map of verified movements here: https://t.co/2uqsSML5Qe pic.twitter.com/ToGku2xX8G — Centre for Information Resilience (@Cen4infoRes) February 9, 2022

Combat crews of the S-400 air defence system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. [Credit: AP]

“I would like to see the reason why the United Kingdom is sending special forces to Ukraine and until when [they] will be there,” Russia’s Shoigu had said, launching a scathing attack on the UK during UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s visit to Moscow.

Two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces prepare to takeoff for patrolling in the airspace of Belarus. [Credit: AP]

Combat crews of the S-400 air defence system drive to take up combat duty at the training ground in the Brest region. [Credit: AP]

The dialogue was held as a part of the second round of British-Russian diplomacy consultations. Wallace meanwhile warned Russia that it will witness “tragic” consequences for an armed offensive in Ukraine, and there will be a “lose-lose” situation. Wallace told his Russian counterpart: “We can try and move on to where we can resolve our issues together through diplomacy, through other actions, and through confidence-building measures,” at the press conference after the meeting. He also defended Britain’s arms deliveries to Ukraine that includes anti-tank missiles, stating that it was for defensive purposes for its ally.

In military support to its ally Kyiv, Britain dispatched 30 elite troops, some 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers, and surveillance aircraft to Ukraine under Operational Orbital (the official name of the British military's security assistance mission to Kyiv that began in 2015 after Moscow annexation of Crimea). Members of the UK’s Ranger Regiment, part of the Army's newly formed Special Operations Brigade, flew out the military planes with the anti-tank weaponry to help Kyiv soldiers fight over 127,000 Russian forces that have amassed on the border.