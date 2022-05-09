UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Calls Out Russian Generals' 'absurdity' On Victory Day

After Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his speech at the annual Victory Day on Monday and defended Russia's aggression in Ukraine, the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace slammed Putin and called out the absurdity of Russian Generals. He stated that not only are they waging an unlawful invasion in Ukraine and committing war crimes, but their senior generals have failed their own ranks and should be court-martialed, as per media reports.

Wallace claimed that he wants to call out the foolishness of Russian generals dazzling in their manicured parade uniforms and weighted down by their innumerable medals, alleging that they were completely implicated in Putin's plunder of their forefathers' magnificent legacy of fighting fascism.

Putin and his generals are now duplicating fascism of 77 years ago: Wallace

Wallace at the National Army Museum in Chelsea, south-west London stated that Vladimir Putin and his generals are now duplicating the fascism of 77 years ago by invading Ukraine, repeating the mistakes of the previous century. He continued by stating that they are demonstrating the same contempt for human life, national sovereignty and the international rules-based system, according to Sky News.

After Russian President Putin defended the conflict in Ukraine by claiming that the West was plotting an attack on the Russian Federation, the UK's defence secretary stated that the UK and NATO are not planning and have never intended to invade Russia. He continued by stating that for months and years now, President Putin has made a variety of assertions, claiming that Putin is believing what he wants to believe, with a hint of desperation in his eyes. He again claimed that NATO, the United Kingdom and Eastern Europe have no plans to invade Russia and have never done so.

West was getting ready to invade Russia: Putin

Putin stated during his speech that Russia's participation in Ukraine was vital because the West was getting ready to invade their nation, including Crimea. Putin also spoke to troops, telling them that they were defending Ukraine's "Motherland." Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced his admiration for Ukrainians who fought "Nazism", stating he would not allow the country's World War II victory to be "appropriated" by Russians.

(Image: AP)