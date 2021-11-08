UK Defence Secretary To Meet Army Leaders To Discuss Culture Concerns In Military

Ben Wallace, the British Defence Secretary, will meet with Army officers to discuss issues of bullying, sexual harassment, and discrimination in the British military, as per the BBC report. The issues, according to Ben Wallace, is "not acceptable," including worries about female sexual harassment. It also comes after allegations that British soldiers were engaged in the 2012 assassination of a Kenyan woman.

Wallace is cooperating with Army commanders to drive out inappropriate behaviour at all levels, according to an Army spokesman. Wallace has pledged to address the concerns raised on bullying and sexual harassment in the armed forces, chaired by backbench Conservative MP and former soldier Sarah Atherton. It was revealed that over two-thirds of the 4,000 women who testified had encountered bullying, sexual harassment, and discrimination while serving in the military, according to the British news organisation.

Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman was murdered by one or two British soldiers

Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman who died in 2012 was last seen with two British soldiers, and after an inquiry in 2019, Kenyan magistrate Njeri Thuku announced that Ms Wanjiru was murdered by one or two British soldiers. According to the news organisation, Wallace also said that the Ministry of Defence had provided the names of British soldiers stationed in Kenya at the time, but that the UK was unable to undertake its own investigation.

According to the news outlet, an army spokesperson stated that the secretary of state is committed to working with the Army's leadership to eliminate inappropriate behaviour at all levels. The spokesperson also said that the Army's essential concept of respect for others must underpin everything it does on behalf of the country, whether in the UK or abroad.

Army is struggling with delays in the development of the Ajax armoured vehicle

In the meantime, the Army is struggling with delays in the development of the Ajax armoured vehicle. According to BBC, despite spending more than £3.2 billion so far, only a dozen of the 589 vehicles have been delivered. Wallace said that he has asked the Army to be sure about how they are going to deal with issues ranging from Ajax and the Army's culture to some of the latest discipline difficulties. He remarked that it is not acceptable, and they will talk about what they should do next. The Army board will meet with Wallace to address various concerns that are at the heart of the Army's reputation and capability, according to an Army official.

(Image: AP)