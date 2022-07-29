UK Defence Secy Ben Wallace Supports Liz Truss For The Nation's Next PM

In the race of becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace has supported Liz Truss for the position of the nation's next prime minister. According to the itv report, Wallace became one of the last prominent members of the Cabinet to proclaim the support which would be viewed as a major boost for UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Further, the support of Wallace came at a time when Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak were interrogated by Tory party members in Leeds on Thursday.

During an interview with The Sun, the British Defence Secretary said, “I have sat next to Liz in the Cabinet for two and a half years. I have sat next to her in National Security Councils. I have sat next to her at NATO and international summits. I have seen her in action." He added, “And, you know, she's authentic. She's honest. And she's experienced."

Wallace further stated that he would "love" to lead her military as a chief, as per The Sun report. He stated, describing her as genuine, honest, and experienced, "What you see is what you get with Liz and that is what the public wants more than ever at this moment," as per an LBC report.

After promising to spend billions leveling up, Truss also gained the support of MP Jake Berry, leader of the significant Northern Research Group of Troy MPs.

Ben Wallace takes a dig at Sunak's resignation as chancellor amid UK PM race

Apart from this, Wallace noted that Sunak does not "have the luxury of just walking out the door" and that he has "roles in keeping this country safe" in what looks to be a dig at Sunak's resignation as chancellor, the first of several that finally contributed to Boris Johnson's downfall, itv reported.

Wallace added, "And the guardian of the markets, you know, the guardian of our economy, is the chancellor. I mean, what would have happened that day if the markets had crashed?" He also asserted, “We each had our own considerations. I have a duty until I’m replaced," LBC reported.

Furthermore, Wallace made these remarks as the first of 12 hustings, in which party members from all around the nation questioned the final two candidates for leadership on Thursday. Notably, on September 2, voting for the next Tory leader and prime minister will conclude.

It is pertinent to note that the UK PM contenders, foreign secretary Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been making commitments on the actions they would undertake if they were elected as the leader of the Tory party. On September 6, Boris Johnson, the current British prime minister, is scheduled to step down.

