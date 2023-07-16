UK Defence Secy Ben Wallace To Step Down As MP At Next General Election

United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that he would step down from his position after about four years in the role, on Saturday, July 15. The statement came during an interview with UK-based news outlet. While sharing his future plans, he said that he notified his decision to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month. A reshuffling of Sunak’s Cabinet is expected in September. Notably, Ben Wallace has been considered a possible choice to become the next secretary-general of NATO, however, last month he denied taking the role.

According to UK media reports, Wallace cited personal reason’s surround family. Notably, the defence chief has served in his post under prime ministers Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. He has led the country’s military through the war between Russia and Ukraine since last February.

It is to be noted that the UK has played an important role in sending financial, logistical and military support to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion. The announcement of stepping down comes after some controversy over comments he made calling on Ukraine to show more gratitude for the support that its allies have provided.

“I told them that last June. I said to the Ukrainians, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list: ‘I’m not Amazon,’” Wallace said, reported UK- Based media outlet.

The UK PM spokesperson responded after Wallace's remarks and said, "The U.K. government and people are remaining committed to their support for Ukraine and that they have repeatedly heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about his gratitude for the aid."