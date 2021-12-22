UK Defence Secy, NATO Chief Discuss Situation Near Ukraine Border As Tensions Soar

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the ongoing situation near Ukraine’s border, informed the British Ministry of Defence. In a tweet, the ministry said on Tuesday that Wallace and Stoltenberg met to discuss the situation in Ukraine and noted that both UK and NATO are united in support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

UK Defence Minister noted that the country and the alliance will continue to observe the escalation of tensions near Ukraine’s border. Wallace also stressed he will "remain deeply concerned by the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border."

Previously, the NATO chief discussed the situation at the Ukraine border with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the alliance’s headquarters. NATO said in a statement on Tuesday that Stoltenberg “welcomed Romania’s efforts to help build stability in the Western Balkans, and its support to NATO’s partners, including to Moldova and Ukraine.” The statement added that Ciuca and Stoltenberg “discussed Russia’s military build-up in and around Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General underlined that “despite international calls for transparency and de-escalation, the build-up continues” while adding “We have made clear that any further aggression against Ukraine would carry a very high price. We will also continue to support our close partner Ukraine, politically and practically.”

NATO chief had said, “And we stand up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and we stand also for Ukraine’s right to choose its own path”.

Tensions near Ukrainian border amid Russia’s troop buildup

It is to note that the tensions between Russia and the West have significantly deteriorated in recent weeks as reports also emerged that Moscow has started a troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. But, Russia has criticised NATO’s eastward expansion which it deems as a threat to its own national security. Recently, on 17 December, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements regarding the security guarantees between Moscow, the United States and the alliance.

Amid tensions over its border with Ukraine, the Kremlin suggested that NATO would not expand further into Eastern Europe and stop Washington and Moscow from deploying medium to short-range missiles within striking distance of each other’s territory. The proposal also limits the troop, warship and aircraft deployment for both sides.