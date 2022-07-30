UK Defence Secy Takes Dig At Rishi Sunak: 'He Abandoned Economy, I Don't Have That Luxury'

Amid the ongoing Torry leadership race, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace took a swipe at the Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak as he accused the former chancellor of “walking out the door” by resigning as country's Finance Minister and "abandoning the [British] economy." Wallace, who has publicly extended his support to foreign minister Liz Truss to become the next UK leader and succeed ousted Boris Johnson, criticised Sunak's cabinet resignation stressing that the British public would never have forgiven the Tories had the financial markets crashed due to Sunak's decision to abandon his role, adding that there would be a recession.

'I don’t have luxury to walk out of door': Wallace's dig at Sunak

Slamming Sunak's conduct, Wallace told the UK newspaper The Sun: “I don’t have the luxury as Defence Secretary of just walking out the door — I have roles in keeping this country safe."

“And the guardian of the markets, you know, the guardian of our economy, is the Chancellor," Wallace added, questioning Sunak's abrupt departure from the government.

In a separate interview with The Times, Wallace said that the reason he supports Liz Truss is not that she is the "slick salesperson, but because she’s authentic”. The British Defence Minister then continued another scathing remark against Sunak indicating that, unlike the ex-UK chancellor, Truss acts on her statements.

"I have sat with her in the cabinet, held the bilateral meetings, and the international summit. She stands her ground. But above all, [Truss] is straight and means what she says."

The British Defence Secretary also backed Truss' policies, particularly her pledge to boost the defence spending for the UK by an estimated 3% of Britain’s GDP by the end of this decade. Wallace reminded that the UK Prime Minister candidate Rishi Sunak had failed to match similar commitments, adding that he refused to declare any “arbitrary targets” despite that the threats from the UK's adversaries such as Russia and China were at an all-time high. Sunak, instead, pledged to bring back the grammar schools during his first hustings in the Tory leadership race.

Sunak had earlier claimed that he is an underdog in the UK leadership battle as he gave a speech at ex-UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's home town of Grantham. "Today, my campaign with party members begins. My campaign will represent the very best of Conservative values. I will give everything to earn every vote, but be in no doubt - I am the underdog," Sunak told his supporters during the campaign.