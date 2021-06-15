Last Updated:

UK Delays Easing COVID Lockdown Restrictions By Four Weeks, PM Says 'difficult Choice'

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the next planned easing of COVID-19 restrictions in England has been delayed until July 19.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
England

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash


The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in England has been delayed by four weeks. The decision comes amid the spread of the delta variant in the country. Johnson pushed the easing of restrictions until July 19 and said that the decision will save thousands of lives. 

England lockdown relaxation delayed 

In a press briefing, UK Prime Minister Johnson announced the decision of halting the final easing of restrictions in England. He ordered a four-week delay in easing the restrictions so that more people get vaccinated. He said that going ahead with stage four on June 21 would mean that virus will outrun vaccines which could lead to thousands of more deaths that could otherwise have been avoided. He added that the delay would give the NHS "a few more crucial weeks" to get people vaccinated.

"Now is the time to ease off the accelerator, because by being cautious now, we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more people", said Boris Johnson.

Johnson during the press conference said that he was confident that the new date for easing restrictions not go beyond July 19. He said that by July 19, two-thirds of the adult population will be vaccinated with both doses of vaccine, according to AP. He added that the vaccination drive is accelerated to control the spread of delta variant which according to scientists is between 40 per cent to 80 per cent more transmissible. The government has reduced the gap between the two doses of vaccines for over 40s from 12 weeks to 8 weeks so that people get vaccinated sooner. 

READ | Macron and UK PM Johnson sparred at G7 over Northern Ireland's geography: Reports

New analysis from Public Health England suggested that vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from delta variant. According to the new analysis by PHE England, the Pfizer vaccine is 96 per cent effective against hospitalization after administration of both doses of vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisations after two doses of vaccines are inoculated.

READ | Boris Johnson elbow-bumps Angela Merkel at G7 amid Brexit tensions, receives no response

England was due to move to stage four of the government's roadmap out of lockdown on June 21. Under the government’s plan for coming out of lockdown, all restrictions on social contact were set to be lifted. The events would have been allowed to operate without capacity limits and the limit on guests at weddings would be lifted.

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson says no one at NATO wants to 'descend into a new Cold War with China'

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash

READ | Johnson expected to announce delay in next England unlocking
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND