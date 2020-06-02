UK: Demonstrators Accuse Police Of Targeting Black People During Lockdown

Amid the demonstrations over George Floyd's death by a white police officer in Minnesota, the organisers of anti-racism protest in the United Kingdom have also accused the police of unfairly targeting black people during the lockdown. As Floyd’s death led to widespread unrest across the US, demonstrations took place in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham as well. In a bid to show solidarity with protesters in the US, Britons also expressed anger and frustration at the increased use of stop and search during the lockdown in areas with large black, Asian and minority ethnic populations (BAME).

According to an international media report, the British demonstrations were called spontaneously by young black people who are not affiliated with any organisation. The protesters reportedly said that they wanted to shine a spotlight on the impact of institutional racism in the UK. While speaking to the media outlet, a protester who shifted from Nigeria when she was little said that she faced a lot of discrimination from the police and people. She added that people need to understand in the UK that the minority groups are suffering too.

The demonstrations in Britain also follow recent high-profile stop and searched in the capital, including on an ambulance driver waiting for his friends in south London. Jovan Nepaul, the chair of Lewisham Deptford constituency Labour party reportedly also wrote to the mayor of London, Said Khan, to express concern about the ‘disproportionate’ policing of black people in the area. Jovan Nepaul, the chair of Lewisham Deptford constituency Labour party reportedly said that the attended the rally to show solidarity with victims of police violence in the US.

‘British police is not innocent’

Nepaul further added that he also attended the demonstrations because the ‘British Police are not innocent’. While speaking to the media outlet, Nepaul said that there is a long history with the British police using excessive force with black people. Another organiser reportedly said that there had also been widespread anger over recent government failures that have affected BAME as well.

The organiser said that there is a whole load of people who have directly been affected by the unlawful murders and unjust treatment worldwide. Furthermore, while giving examples of recent incidents like Grenfell and Windrush scandal, the organiser said that the BAME is here to stay and not just a ‘blip in the movement’.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan police reportedly said that the authorities understand that there are concerns across some communities and the use of stop and search tactic during the lockdown has been deliberately aimed at certain groups. However, he added that the authorities reassure communities that this is absolutely not the case. He said that the searches have increased over the recent weeks as additional resources have been placed into proactive patrols to tackle crime and keep London safe during this challenging period.

