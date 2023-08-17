UK Denied Request To Bring Cats To Tackle Rodent Infestation In Parliament Building

UK's subordinate house of Parliament on Tuesday denied the request for the cat to attack a rodent plague after it was established the rat traps placed inside the building might put the felines at risk. Bringing a cat to eradicate the rodents was “deemed to be an unsuitable environment due to the use of poisonous rodent traps,” British newspapers reported, citing London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home's statement.

An animal wellbeing assembly located near the Thames River from the Palace of Westminster discussed the matter. It is to be noted that previously the “rehomed working cats” were brought to tackle the issue in the British administration buildings. The tactic had proven to be effective. Earlier, the 16-year-old Larry, a tabby cat who has his own X (previously Twitter) profile, was deployed to the Prime Minister's Office at 10 Downing Street. The feline worked as ‘Chief Mouser’ for twelve years.

However, it was now a concern among the lawmakers that the poisonous rat traps might pose a significant risk to felines. Nicknamed as Gladstone, a cat had taken up residence at the UK Treasury Office for several years in the past. Another feline named Palmerston who is retired was a regular fixture at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Rats migrated from underground train stations to the parliament

Commons was “awash” with rodents and felines were desperately needed to tackle the problem, UK's former leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, had said in May. "If you left a half-eaten bowl of crisps out, they’d be munched by the next morning," she added detailing the gravity of the issue.

Some Renovation work that was conducted back in the month of February was blamed for the rodent infestation at Downing Street. Rats “migrated” from Underground train stations to the parliament. British Pest Control Association estimates suggested that there could easily be around 120 million rats in the UK, which is twice the UK’s human population. Warm winters led to a spike in the rat population, while the harsher winter months had culled the species. House of Commons building also faces infestation of other species such as moths and bed bugs. In 2022, the UK government spent an estimated £112,000 ($142,000) to eradicate the problem.