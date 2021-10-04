UK Deploys Army To Deliver Fuel To Petrol Stations Amid Crisis Led By Driver Shortage

As the UK continues to grapple with the fuel crisis led by driver shortages, army soldiers have begun delivering fuel to petrol stations from Monday. According to Sky News, as many as 200 military personnel were deployed as a part of Operation Escalin to curb panic-buying that went full-fledged last weekend.

"Almost 200 military tanks of personal, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as a part of the government wider action to further the relief pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," UK government said in a news release issued on Friday.

On Sunday, as the crisis deepened, residents from several areas queued outside petrol pumps in their close proximity to purchase fuel in water bottles. However, some parts of Britain have been able to curb the tank-draining crisis, several stations have seen "distinct improvement" nationwide as they have begun stocking up again, BBC quoted Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) as saying. Following the announcement of a "stabilising" situation, UK PM Boris Johnson addressed the media from Leeds. "You need to take all possible precautions but the supplies are getting in, they are getting to the four courts but people just need to be going about the business in a normal way," he said. However, conditions have continued to remain critical in the southeast part of the country.

As per PRA, which covers over 5,000 of the UK's total 8,000 stations, 27% of its member petrol pumps were dried out on Thursday. Meanwhile, several stations have introduced a £30 cap on individual purchasing capacity to curb the panic buying and meet customer demands. In addition to the plight of unprecedented fuel shortage in the UK, petrol prices have also skyrocketed.

Key causes behind the UK fuel crisis

According to BBC, the fuel shortage sparked after the industry faced a humongous crisis of 1,00,000 Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers. Last week, oil dealer BP announced a "temporary" closure of a handful of its stations due to a lack of tanker drivers owing to HGV visa bans following Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue has also affected supply chains for fast food joints as poultry workers were also denied visas.

Image: Unsplash (representative)