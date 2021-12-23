UK: Deputy Head Teacher, Partner Jailed For Sexually Abusing Child And Filming Incident

A Deputy head teacher from Wigan primary school in Tyldesley, England named Julie Morris, was sentenced to 13 years and four months in jail after pleading guilty to 18 counts of child sexual assault on a child, while her partner David Morris was sentenced to 16 years in prison for 34 charges, including seven counts of raping a child. 44-year-old Julie and her 53-year-old David abused a 13-year-old girl, as per the reports of the Guardian.

They allegedly filmed the sexual assault and Julie was seen giggling while the abuse occurred as the Liverpool Crown Court ruled. She also admitted on Wednesday to three counts of taking horrific photos of children, engaging in sexual communication with a kid.

Human wickedness has no bounds

The judge, Andrew Menary remarked that every now and then they have instances with circumstances that are almost beyond comprehension, as he sentenced the pair. He also stated that this case shows that human wickedness has no bounds. According to the Guardian, the couple was charged on counts of raping a child under the age of 13, sexual activity with a child, sexual activity in the presence of a child, sexual communications with a child and taking, possessing, and distributing indecent photographs of a child. They will be listed on the sex offender registry for the rest of their lives.

The offences have nothing to do with Julie Morris' position in the primary school in Tyldesley. On September 2, David Morris was arrested but later freed after being cautioned, according to the Guardian. But after the police found a number of gadgets, including recordings of rape and sexual abuse, the couple were detained the next day at an address in Hindley, Wigan.

The couple were about to flee

The police stated that when they arrested the couple was found to be in possession of £10,000 in cash and their camper van was packed with their things, indicating that they were about to flee. Julie Morris was fired shortly after her arrest. Officers combed through 175,000 pages of chat logs between the pair, uncovering sexually explicit correspondence, in addition to videos and photographs on David Morris' phone, according to the Guardian. The authorities conducted a thorough investigation of 175,000 pages of chat logs, which revealed the couple's sexual interest in young children. The court claims that the couple allegedly established up a group conversation with the victim in which they discussed how they would abuse her.

