UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Quits Amid Bullying Allegations; Full Resignation Statement Here

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, has resigned from the office of Deputy PM and as justice secretary of the UK. The resignation came in the midst of raging allegations about bullying behaviour in the Ministry of Justice and other Whitehall departments.

In his resignation statement that was shared by Raab on Twitter on Friday, he said: "“I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word."

He further claimed that the allegations levelled against him are “flawed” and “dangerous”. “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he added.

"First, ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people, otherwise the democratic and constitutional principle of ministerial responsibility will be lost."

Allegations against Raab

According to the British news outlet, The Guardian, the senior conservative MP had faced multiple formal complaints over how he dealt with his peers and civil servants. Some even claimed that the former British Deputy Prime Minister used to bully and belittle staff. He was allegedly also involved in driving some to tears or causing them to puke before a meeting with him out of nervousness. Raab was known as a close political ally of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Raab's resignation considered as a major blow to Rishi Sunak

Since Raab was a close ally of the British Prime Minister, his resignation is seen as a major blow to the Sunak administration. According to The Guardian, Sunak is now expected to face judgement over his decision of allowing Raab to stay in the office amidst an investigation over the bullying charges held by Adam Tolley KC, a leading employment barrister. In the midst of all the chaos, Raab has vehemently denied the allegations and stated that he would vigorously contest the formal complaints filed against the Conservative MP.

In February this year, Sunak indicated that if Tolley concluded that Raab was guilty of all the accusations, then he would take ‘swift action’ over the issue. “When I’m presented with conclusive independent findings that someone in my government has not acted with the integrity or standards that I would expect of them, I won’t hesitate to take swift and decisive action,” Sunak had said. However, throughout the whole ordeal, Raab’s lawyers insisted that the Prime Minister should focus on the facts and facts alone.

Raab's message to Sunak

In his resignation letter, Raab while addressing to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "I remain as supportive of you and this government as when I first introduced you at your campaign leadership launch last July." He also went on to laud the efforts of the UK PM in the challenging times. “You have proved a great Prime Minister in very challenging times, and you can count on my support from the backbenches,” he added.