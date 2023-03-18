UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Reacts To Putin's Arrest Warrant By ICC

After the International criminal court on Friday, March 17 issued the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the UK Deputy Prime Minister has reacted to the decision and called it "a historic moment". This comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war where Russia has been committing war crimes. "This is a historic moment in the conflict in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court, which operates independently, has issued an indictment for President (Vladimir) Putin and the Children's Commissioner for appalling crimes against children and whilst they operate independently," said Dominic Raab while talking about the ICC's decision.

Taking to Twitter, UK Deputy PM, Raab wrote, "This is a historic moment for the @IntlCrimCourt and an important step in ensuring those responsible for war crimes are brought to justice. We have always been clear that President Putin and the Russian leadership must be held to account for their actions."

This is a historic moment for the @IntlCrimCourt and an important step in ensuring those responsible for war crimes are brought to justice.



We have always been clear that President Putin and the Russian leadership must be held to account for their actions. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 17, 2023

Further, Deputy PM also stressed that the international community should support the people of Ukraine and give them the tools to do the job. He informed he would be hosting the event on Monday where 40 countries from across the world would give them support, " to look after witnesses, to care for the victims so that they can see this through and we hope to have accountability for those appalling crimes."

ICC issues warrant against Putin

On March 17 the International Criminal Court (ICC) released a statement against the Russian President. In that statement, the ICC wrote, "Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." Notably, a warrant has also been issued to arrest Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, which has similar allegations.

There were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children", said the ICC, as per the pre-trial chamber report.