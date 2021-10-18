UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Reveals He Received Three Threats, Blames Vilification

UK Deputy PM, Dominic Raab has disclosed that he has received three death threats in the last two years, the most recent of which was an acid attack. Raab's statement comes after a 76-year-old man was detained on suspicion of making a death threat against Labour MP Chris Bryant and MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery.

Raab told ITV's Good Morning Britain that an acid attack was the most recent threat he had received. According to him, social media also had a role to play in eradicating intolerance. He further said that the context in which these instances occur is created by the vilification of politicians, which he believes has increased over the years.

Eleanor Laing talked about need for 'culture of kindness' among politicians and media

Eleanor Laing, a deputy speaker of the House of Commons, spoke on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the need for a 'culture of kindness' among the public, politicians and the media. Laing said that many people have mentioned how nice and compassionate David Amess was and they are totally correct. She said, "He was happy, he was active, he was always polite and he was really nice and thoughtful". Laing continued by saying that it's a shame the media doesn't say those things about more members of parliament while they're still performing their job as members of parliament, rather than waiting till they're no longer there.

According to the Guardian, she also said that it may be extremely unpleasant when they know that MPs and ministers are working hard to solve one problem or another, and when the issues are highlighted in the media, MPs are demonised, ministers are talked to harshly, and it helps to foster an aggressive atmosphere.

Raab recommends private security guards outside MPs' offices

When the Deputy PM was asked by Sky News if plainclothes cops should be stationed outside MPs' constituency offices, Raab recommended that private security guards be made available. He also said that it depends on the individual. However, he stated that he would not want plainclothes officers stationed outside his office because he is concerned about the "chilling effect" and does not want to drive a gulf between himself and the people who elected him. He did say that if another MP decided to do so, he would not stop them.

