UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab Says Conservative MPs Are 'overwhelmingly' Behind PM Johnson

As the Sue Gray report from the investigation into the partygate incident was made public on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab claimed that Conservative MPs were overwhelmingly supporting Boris Johnson. As per the Independent, No 10 stated on Monday night that the Prime Minister would ask Gray to write a second report after the police inquiry was completed and that it would be published, as the first had just 12 pages.

Raab stated that Gray's conclusions will be fully transparent and that the PM had made it clear that if Sue Gray delivers a follow-up report to the police, it would be made public. Raab was asked whether Sue Gray would disclose emails and any of the 300 images of social occasions handed over to Scotland Yard, to which he responded by saying that it depends on what Sue Gray puts in her second report.

'Allow the police to conduct their investigation'

The Deputy PM also stated that at the meeting of Conservative MPs, they overwhelmingly supported the Prime Minister, according to Times Radio. Raab said, let's wait and see, and allow the police to conduct their investigation and see what conclusions they reach when asked if PM Johnson should resign if he is found to have broken COVID laws.

Raab also stated that he is supportive of the current PM and that he is certain that PM Johnson will go on and win the next election, according to the Independent. However, in the wake of the Sue Gray report, Raab also stated that standards in Downing Street were not as they should have been during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He further stated that even the PM recognised that the standards required in Number 10 were not as high as they should have been as Sue Gray has indicated.

Changes to Downing Street and the Cabinet Office

Johnson asserted that he is making changes to Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, including the establishment of a Prime Minister's Office with a permanent secretary in charge of No 10. After Johnson confronted his MPs at an evening meeting on the parliamentary estate, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the feeling was positive among Conservatives, according to the Independent. However, Andrew Mitchell, a former Cabinet member, informed Johnson that he no longer has his support.