UK Develops COVID-19 Contact-tracing App To Prevent A Second Wave Of Infection

UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has developed a smartphone app that could reportedly alert users of having close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. According to the technology chief of NHS, the device could be rolled out in three weeks. This comes as many right groups have voiced concerns that the app could breach people's privacy.

Matthew Gould, head of the British state-run services’ digital innovation arm, NHSX reportedly said that initially the app would be trialed in a small population. He added that the app along with increased coronavirus testing could prevent a second wave of infection when the stringent restrictions are lifted. Speaking at a parliamentary committee on science and technology, he said that NHSX was "on course to have the app ready for when it will be needed, for the moment when the country looks to have the tools to come out of lockdown safely".

How does App work?

According to international media reports, the application uses Bluetooth to log people that are in the vicinity of the user. All those people who have symptoms and those who test positive for infection have an option to report it. A notification would be then sent to everyone who has been in close contact with the person. If enough people use the app, then, researchers believe, that it could help prevent the second wave of the infection.

The NHSX app version matches contacts centrally via computer, unlike the similar app developed by Google and Apple which use individual handsets for the purpose. An additional benefit of the app is that it runs in the background and does not use much of the phone’s battery.

This comes as many human and civil rights groups have constantly warned that the application could be used as a surveillance tool and that the public could be forced to share data of their movements. However, in response, NHSX reiterated that it would only be used for NHS care, management, evaluation, and research and promised it would comply with “data protection, privacy and security safeguards.”

(Image credits: AP)