A UK parliamentary delegation to Taiwan urged the British government to provide the island region with “as much help as possible,” to defend itself against Chinese aggression. The remarks by the Conservative MP Bob Stewart came during the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group’s visit to Taiwan. Nations around the world have been concerned about the growing assertiveness of China in Taiwan. While Taipei has a democratic administration up and running, Beijing has always claimed that the island is part of mainland China since 1949. In the past, the United Kingdom has maintained distance over the issue. However, the country has been vocal about the plight of the people of Taiwan as they struggle to counter Chinese aggression.

During the visit, the British parliamentary delegation which was led by Stewart met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. According to The Guardian, the British delegations discussed with the president about the country’s defence exports which contribute to Taiwan’s submarine program. On Wednesday, the Conservative MP urged his fellow parliamentarians to help Taiwan, stating that it was, “on the front line of democracy and autocracy.” During a conversation with the reporters, Stewart touched upon their meeting with the Taiwanese president and also reiterated the matter of the UK supplying weapons to Taiwan.

“It came up in part, but the message we are taking back is that we should assist Taiwan in its defence as much as possible,” he asserted, as per the report by The Guardian. Tsai, on the other hand, thanked the UK delegations for “reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” As mentioned before, in the past the UK has maintained distance in regard to the Taiwan issue, however, the British government’s sales of defence-related equipment to Taiwan’s submarine program increased dramatically.

The dramatic shift

The Rishi Sunak administration has been open about discussing the Taiwan issue on the world stage in comparison to his predecessors. A major reason behind this openness is the mounting challenge brought on by China’s growing assertiveness in the region. In the past, the United Kingdom has been reluctant to speak on the issue, under the David Cameron administration the country was in the so-called “golden era” due to the prospering Sino-British relations. However, the Sunak administration decided to take a different stance on the issue. In November last year, the British prime minister pledged his support to Taiwan and stated that the United Kingdom “stands ready to support Taiwan, as we do in standing up to Chinese aggression.” In 2023, the island region was mentioned five times in the British policy Integrated Review Refresh. In 2021, the United Kingdom didn’t even mention the island once in its review report, Taipei Times reported.

The country’s spending towards Taiwan’s security has increased exponentially as well. According to The Guardian, in the first nine months of 2022, the British government granted 25 licences totalling a whopping $206 million, to companies exporting submarine-related components and tech to Taiwan. Furthermore, the UK is also participating in several regional security arrangements including the AUKUS. The agreement established the defence alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as the three countries intend to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Hence, with the recent assertions made by the UK MP, Britain is emerging as one of the ardent advocates of the Taiwanese cause.