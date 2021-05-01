UK Doctors Launch Telemedicine Support For Indian Counterparts To Help Battle COVID Crisis

Amid a devastating second wave of coronavirus, UK-based doctors are deploying telemedicine to their colleagues in India in a bid to help them battle the escalating crisis. A total of 2,11,853 people have lost their lives while over 1,91,64,969 people have tested positive in India, as health care authorities continue to battle the COVID contagion. With a surge in the number of cases, members of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) are working to help their counterparts get some breathing space.

Please support BAPIO to help with the covid crisis in India pic.twitter.com/Z5fzMpVpVj — BAPIO (@BAPIOUK) April 26, 2021

While speaking to SkyNews, BAPIO member Professor Parag Singhal said that the association is trying to do as much as they can in the form of fundraising to send equipment, including oxygen concentrators, and creating capacity for ICU beds. Singhal added that additionally, they are also trying to offer help to the “exhausted colleagues in India” as they are overstretched and working too hard. The BAPIO is offering long-distant consultations and advice to patients, who do not need critical care, as well.

Problem appears to be ‘panic mode’

According to Evening Standard, they are also analysing the results of tests concluded in Indian hospitals. Singhal said that a lot of people are getting CT scans but the results are not getting reported in a timely manner. He even went on to note that hospitals are having “two cohorts of patients” - one is those who are seriously ill and require intensive care management, and the other is those who are less ill.

“The problem seems to be that this appears to be panic mode,” he said. Singhal further went on to say that if the patients get proper advice through a network of doctors in the UK, along with Indian doctors, they can be managed in a home setting, thereby reducing the pressure on hospitals. He said that BAPIO is trying to help the patients through a “virtual ward rounds” project.

The project would begin next week, with many hospitals in India expressing interest in using the service. Singhal informed that BAPIO’s telemedicine project so far had 250 volunteers, and now they are aiming to get another 1,000. The association is also hoping to raise half a million pounds to fund the assistance programme to Indian hospitals.

(Image: Unsplash/Twitter)

