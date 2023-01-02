UK Doctors Warn As Over 500 Die Every Week Due To Emergency Care Delays; 'Twindemic Ahead'

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) on Sunday declared that an estimated 500 people are dying every week due to unforeseen delays and backlog in emergency care at the medical facilities. Britain’s top accident and the emergency doctor told UK's Telegraph that most patients were now suffering from seasonal flu, and warned of the “twindemic."

Across the UK there are soaring flu admissions and the spike in the COVID-19 toll that the doctors told the paper was “hitting staff hard”.

3,700 patients were admitted to emergency care

President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) Dr Adrian Boyle called the situation concerning as he warned about the bad flu season that was contributing to the systemic problems at the hospitals, "leading to the unnecessary deaths" of those infected.

NHS leaders stated that the British health services were badly under the grip of a pandemic that has once again seen a rise in cases. An estimated 3,700 patients were admitted to emergency care with flu in the last week, according to the latest figures cited by the NHS leaders.

"If you look at the graphs they all are going the wrong way, and I think there needs to be a real reset. We need to be in a situation where we cannot just shrug our shoulders and say this winter was terrible, let’s do nothing until next winter," Boyle separately told Times Radio, cautioning people about the flu and the pandemic dual risks this winter season.

NHS doctor Boyle further suggested that the hospitals across the UK needed to ramp up their capacity owing to the mounting admissions witnessed in the past few weeks. The hospitals need to find alternative ways and demonstrate preparedness so that people are not crammed in the ambulance service and the emergency department. About 38,000 patients had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E just last month, he noted. "We cannot continue like this – it is unsafe and it is undignified," he stated. The doctor warned that the exceedingly long waits in A&E have caused 300 to 500 deaths last week. In another shocking instance, a patient had to wait over 99 hours to find a bed at Great Western Hospital, Swindon.