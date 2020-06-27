UK Drops Mandatory 14-day Quarantine Rule For Low Risk COVID-19 Countries

UK authorities announced on June 26 that Britain will be scrapping the rule which stated that people arriving in the country had to spend 14 days in quarantine. As per reports, the government will only be doing away with the quarantine measures for countries that it classifies a lower risk meaning those that have a few cases of COVID-1 and have brought the outbreak under control.

Countries divided into Green, Amber and Red

According to reports, Britain will also ease restrictions for its citizens travelling abroad, prior it had stated that foreign trips must only be taken if it was essential but it will relax that warning for some countries and regions. The government's decision to relax these travel measures are part of a larger attempt to reopen the country after the lockdowns and restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Read: UK PM Johnson Says Britain's Anti-racism Demonstrations 'hijacked By Extremists'

Read: China Responds To Britain Over Hong Kong Issue, Urges It To 'step Back'

As per reports, the British authorities have divided nations into three categories based on the risk, these three categories are green, amber and red. The passengers arriving from countries that have been classified as green or amber will no longer need to quarantine themselves for 14 days when they reach land in Britain.

A government spokesperson has reportedly claimed that this system allows Britain to reopen the country and permit travel to some areas but the authorities will not hesitate to change the category of a country in risks re-emerge. The rules for countries that are classified as red will not change.

Read: Britain 'formally Confirms' To EU That It Won't Extend Post-Brexit Transition Period

Read: Britain Expresses 'deep Concern' Over China's Security Law For Hong Kong At UN

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus database, Britain has reported 310,837 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 43,498. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China last year has infected 9,825,402 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 494,822.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)