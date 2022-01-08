UK: Dominic Cummings Claims Another Party At 10 Downing Street During COVID Lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top adviser, Dominic Cummings alleged that there was a lockdown-breaking party in the Downing Street garden just five days after British PM and around 17 staff members were pictured with wine and cheese. According to The Guardian, Cummings has said that people were invited to “socially distanced drinks” on May 20, 2020, by a senior official in Downing Street. Johnson’s ex-adviser has claimed that he had warned the prime minister at the time that the party appeared to be violating the rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic but it went ahead regardless.

The probe into lockdown-gatherings in Downing Street and across other government officials is being led by Sue Gray, a veteran Cabinet Office official. However, the investigation reportedly widened on Friday night to include the drinks party alleged by Cummings along with the cheese and wine gathering on May 15, 2020. The get-together with wine and cheese involving government officials was revealed in a picture published by The Guardian in December 2021.

The photograph, shared by the media outlet, showed Johnson, his wife and 17 other officials in the Downing Street garden during the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in the country. The Guardian cited its sources saying that the gathering went on late into the evening even though Downing Street had insisted that the image published showed a work meeting and UK PM went to his family with his family after 7 PM that day (local time).

May 15, 2020 gathering was not a 'party': Cummings

Cummings, however, who was also present at that gathering, claimed that the May 15, 2020 gathering did not constitute a “party” or “organised drinks” and denied it was against the rules at the time. Media outlets such as The Guardian and Mirror have also scrutinised Cummings’ interpretation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules over a journey he made to Durham with his family when his wife was ill with suspected COVID-19 during the lockdown.

His actions have previously drawn criticism and since leaving his role, Cummings has cryptically referred to “parties” in Downing Street and even predicted that images could emerge. Now, in a lengthy blog post, Johnson’s former adviser has alleged an event on May 20 was an event organised by invitation as “socially distanced drinks”. He claimed he had warned at the time that it “seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”. He went on to say that his warning was in writing and it can be revealed by Gray’s investigation. He said there were other gatherings in 2021 even after he left Downing Street. Cummings said that UK PM was aware of them.

