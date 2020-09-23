UK Doubles Fines, Caps On Public Gatherings Amid Second Wave Of Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on September 22, announced new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of ‘inevitable’ second wave of COVID-19. Addressing the House of Commons, he asserted that it was the 'moment to act' as he announced increased fines and caps on social gatherings. In addendum, he warned that tougher restrictions could still be imposed if numbers did not improve.

As per the new regulations, a maximum of 15 people were allowed to attend a wedding and wedding reception, LadBible reported. He further said that the 'rule of six' would be continued and a total of six people would only be allowed for indoor team sports. Confirming that the newly laid measures would be in the application at least for the next six months, he said that funerals would be capped at 30 people, as earlier.

Fines doubled

In addition, he also asserted that a fine of 200 pounds would be imposed on people who fail to wear a mask or break the rule of six. Earlier, the penalty was 100 pounds but it has now been doubled keeping in mind the pandemic. Businesses who break the rules regarding table service, or any other breaches, and people who refuse to quarantine would face a fine of £10,000. He also warned that businesses could also be shut down although if they flout coronavirus measures.

In a public address on the same day, Johnson said that ‘difficult months’ were ahead as the battle from coronavirus continued. The UK, which is facing an ‘inevitable’ second wave of the virus has reported 406058 positive cases and 41951 fatalities till now. Earlier this week, the authorities rolled out multiple new regulations including fines on breaking isolation, work from home advisory amongst others.

In an address to the nation, he emphasized that never in history had “collective health” and “destiny” depended so much on individual health. Urging people to stick to the newly imposed restrictions, he added that if all people followed rules, then Britan could come out of the “winter” adding that there were “difficult days” ahead. Calling for a collective battle against the pandemic, he reckoned that it was the time to summon all the “discipline, resolve and spirit of togetherness”.

