UK: Duchess Camilla Admits She Gets 'very Nasty' If Prince Charles Interrupts Radio Soap

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has acknowledged that she can get "very nasty" if Prince Charles interrupts a radio broadcast to which she is quite addicted. As Camilla held a reception for the actors and crew of the renowned radio soap opera "The Archers" to commemorate its 70th anniversary, the 74-year-old said she had been a long-time admirer of the show, Mirror reported on Wednesday. Camilla described the BBC Radio 4 drama, which is set in the fictional town of Ambridge, as "a constant companion for a major chunk of her life."

The Duchess of Cornwall described herself as an "Archers addict" during a speech, claiming she experienced "terrible withdrawal symptoms" after the show was almost shut down during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Camilla stated she didn't like to be disturbed at all when the show was on the radio. She expressed her delight that the programme was back in full swing, adding it should continue this way. During her speech, she also applauded the show for promoting awareness on challenging issues, such as "modern slavery" and "alcoholism."

It is pertinent to mention here that due to lockdown constraints, the show had one-way interactions and the number of weekly episodes was also reduced. The sitcom is known for its "gentle humour, genuine depiction of rural life, and great characterisation," according to Camilla. Meanwhile, in 2011, the Duchess had also made an appearance in an episode to commemorate the show's 60th anniversary.

Prince Charles and Camilla launch Centenary Poppy appeal

Earlier in the month of October, Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla had launched the Royal British Legion’s Centenary Poppy appeal in support of armed forces. The couple met 10 volunteers, who represented each of the 10 decades of Royal British Legion at Clarence House. Notably, the Royal British Legion has been supporting and serving former personnel and their families. "In November 1921, the Royal British Legion’s first Poppy Appeal took place and the nation adopted the annual tradition of placing a small red flower on their clothing to signify respect and support for the Armed Forces community, their service and their sacrifice. The significance of the poppy is as relevant today as it ever was, while our Armed Forces continue to be engaged in operations overseas and often in the most demanding of circumstances," Prince Charles and Camilla said in a statement on Instagram post.

Image: AP