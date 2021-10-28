UK: Duchess Of Cornwall Condemns Society That 'normalizes Violence Against Women'

While speaking at an event hosted by Women for the World (WOW), the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, condemned the way society has come to believe that violence against women is normal. At the Welcome Collection in London, Camilla gave a rather empowered speech, encouraging activism against sexual violence and went on to say that the world needs to get the men involved in this movement. “The challenges are immense,” the Duchess said, adding that the United Kingdom has been “appalled and saddened” by the loss of women to violence this year alone.

“I know that all of you today join me in paying tribute to all these precious lives that have been brutally ended, and in renewing our commitment to do everything we can to end violence against women,” Camilla said.

“Let us all leave here today and try and get the men in our lives to participate in building a 'shameless' society. Because how many more women must be harassed, raped or murdered before we truly unite to forge a violence-free world?” she added.

“It takes an entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim.”



Steps to create world free from violence against women

The Duchess of Cornwall noted that on average, one woman is killed by a man every three days. Camilla said that each one of those women endured “unimaginable torment”. But, she added that society doesn’t, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence.

“We do need them (men) all on board to tackle it. After all, rapists are not born, they are constructed,” the Duchess said adding, “it takes an entire community - male and female - to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim.” Camilla said that “Shame” is one of the most powerful emotions felt after sexual violence.

Moreover, while speaking about the “immense challenges”, the Duchess said that there are two important steps to create a world free from violence against women. Firstly, Camilla said that through the ‘shameless’ event, survivors should be encouraged to be “shameless” and not to take on misplaced feelings of stigma. She said that through speaking about the experiences, the world can break the wall of silence that allows perpetrators to go unpunished and increases the feeling of isolation that many survivors describe. Secondly, the Duchess explained that the world needs to get men involved in this movement.

