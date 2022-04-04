UK Eco-activist Glues Hand To Mic During Interview To Raise Awareness About Climate Change

In a surprising stunt, climate change activist Nathan McGovern on Sunday glued his hand to a microphone during a live broadcast on the LBC channel. The 22-year-old pulled off the stunt to raise awareness about the horrors of climate change and accused interviewer Tom Swarbrick of "not using" his platform to inform listeners of the climate crisis. McGovern also added that he needed to stick his palm to the microphone as he believed "people need to be aware" of the atrocities of long-term shifts in weather patterns and temperatures.

"You have a massive platform, a microphone that you can use to tell people about the situation we're in and you're not using it," an eco-activist from Just Stop Oil, Nathan McGovern said.

"An ordinary person like me is having to take the microphone and tell your viewers the situation we are in," he continued.

Astonished by McGovern's unprecedented action, Swarbrick retorted, "For those of you listening and wondering what the banging on the microphone is, McGovern seems to have... You've glued yourself to the microphone?... That's fantastic." To which, McGovern said, "I am having to take the microphone in a situation like this and having to tell people the situation we are in because people like you will not,"

Every new oil and gas facility tightens the noose around the necks of our young people.



If the media will not communicate their predicament they will have no choice but to take the microphone.@LBC @TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/H1XGZvrXbL — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) April 3, 2022

Police questions McGovern

Infuriated at the stunt, Swarbrick left the studio leaving McGovern until the police arrived. Metropolitan police questioned the climate activist. "Police were called at 11:56 am on Sunday, April 3 following reports a man had attempted to glue his hand to a microphone at a radio studio in Millbank, SW1. Officers attended and spoke with the informant who told them the man's hand had become unstuck before police arrived. They did not wish to support any further criminal action," Metropolitan police spokesman said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Got to wonder why @LBC have removed this tweet - no violence, no bad language, what’s the problem? https://t.co/1b7kifoQGZ — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) April 3, 2022

Following the incident, Just Stop Oil posted a statement on Twitter. "Every new oil and gas facility tightens the nose around necks of our young people," the post read. "If the media will not communicate their predicament they will have no choice but to take the microphone," the tweet after. Reportedly, McGovern, last week was also accused of invading the Tottenham versus West Ham match to spread the verse about climate change. He was later dragged out of the grounds, Metro UK reported.

Just Stop Oil blocks critical oil facilities for the third day in a row demanding an end to new oil and gas.



Want to get involved? Daily zoom calls happening from today. Click the link in our bio to find out more.#juststopoil #Endfossilfuels pic.twitter.com/zJzWxBzOFw — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) April 3, 2022

The act of protest comes hot on the heels of demonstrations held outside oil facilities in Essex, Herefordshire, Birmingham, and Southampton last week. Activists glued themselves to the road preventing oil tankers to leave the sites. Some radical activists have attempted to tie their necks to goalposts at the Premier League games to demand government end fossil fuel supply projects.

(Image: @JustStopOil/Twitter)