UK Economic Crisis: Why Is Truss Govt Being Blamed & What Has Bank Of England Announced?

After UK Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled the economic plan, the value of Britain's currency pound had fallen to a record low against the dollar. The plunge in the value of the pound has affected bond prices, and borrowing costs and has taken pension funds close to the brink of insolvency. This development comes at a time when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in its latest update revealed that the UK is the only G7 economy which has not fully recovered from the pandemic, CNN reported. The Bank of England has said that the UK's inflation is most likely heading to 11%.

Earlier in August, the UK inflation had reached above 10% for the first time in four decades, caused by rising prices of fuel and food. On September 23, the UK government announced a new economic plan to cut taxes and increase spending to boost the growth of Britain's economy, as per the AP report. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said that he was cancelling an increase in national insurance to boost spending on health and social care. He also announced that the government will cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% in 2023.

Market's reaction to economic plan

Furthermore, Kwasi Kwarteng stated that the UK government has cancelled the rise in corporation tax and it will continue to remain at 19%. He revealed a package of major cuts to stamp duty land tax and stressed that the changes brought to the Stamp duty land tax are expected to increase additional residential investment, bolster expenditure on household goods and support the jobs in the property sector. As the UK government unveiled its economic plan, the pound crashed to a record low compared to the US dollar on Monday. The UK pound plunged 5% compared to the US dollar taking the total losses so far this year to 21%. Notably, the British pound reached a record low against the US dollar on February 25, 1985.

'The government has lost control of the economy': Keir Starmer

Ever since the UK government announced its economic plan, investors have started dumping the pound and UK bonds. Lenders have been facing difficulties to price their loans and hundreds of products have been withdrawn, as per the CNN report. The government's economic plan has also been criticised by the Labour Party leaders. Labour Party Keir Starmer in a tweet said, "The government has lost control of the economy. It’s going to mean higher mortgages and higher prices. And what for? Unfunded tax cuts for the one per cent. They must recall parliament today and abandon this act of economic self-harm." Despite negative reaction from financial markets and Opposition, UK PM Liz Truss continues to defend her economic plan and calls it a "decisive action," AP reported citing BBC. She said that the UK is facing "difficult economic times" and added that the problems were global caused by the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The Bank of England intervenes

In order to stabilise the bond market, the Bank of England announced that it would purchase UK government bonds "on whatever scale is necessary." On September 28, the Bank of England said that it was "closely" watching the developments in financial markets with regards to the repricing of the UK and global financial assets. It stated that the bank is willing to restore market functioning and bringing down the risk to credit conditions for UK households and businesses. In the statement, the Bank of England announced that they will carry out temporary purchases of UK government debts from 28 September and auctions will take place until 14 October. It stressed that the decision has been aimed to restore orderly market conditions. According to UK's central bank, the purchases will be "strictly time-limited" with the goal to tackle a "specific problem" in the government debt market. After the Bank of England's announcement, the price of the pound increased to $1.10 (Rs 89.50) on Thursday, above its record low of $1.0373 (Rs 84.40) on Monday.

"In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England stands ready to restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses. To achieve this, the Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September. The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions. The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome," the Bank of England said in a statement.

OBR holds meeting with UK PM

In the latest update regarding the ongoing economic crisis in the UK, Britain's independent budget watchdog has announced that it will present an initial analysis of the government's economic plan to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. The announcement of the Office for Budget Responsibility comes after its officials held a meeting with UK PM Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on 30 September. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) stated that it has started reviewing the plan and will present its "first iteration" of analysis to Kwarteng on 7 October. The meeting between the UK government and OBR comes at a time when investors want to see the OBR’s analysis of the economic plan unveiled by the UK government.

"We will deliver the first iteration of that forecast to the Chancellor on Friday 7 October and will set out the full timetable up to 23 November next week. The forecast will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the Government’s policies," the OBR said in a statement.

