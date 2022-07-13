UK: Eight Conservative Candidates Remain In Race To Be PM; Javid & Chishti Withdraw

Eight candidates gained enough support required to make it into the first round of the contest to be the next UK Prime Minister after former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti withdrew their candidatures. All eight British officials who will compete in the first round secured the backing of at least 20 Conservative MPs in the House of Commons. The registrations of Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi, has been completed.

It is to mention that initially, 11 candidates had launched their bids to become the next Conservative leader but three of them - Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party Rehman Chishti, withdrew from the race. In the first ballot, the candidates who fail to get the backing of at least 30 MPs would be eliminated. The next Conservative leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, which means, the 358 Conservative MPs will reduce the race to just two candidates through several elimination votes.

First round to commence on July 13

Graham Brady, the head of the members’ committee of the UK Conservative Party, had announced on Monday that the first round of voting among the Conservative MPs would commence on July 13. Notably, Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7, replaced Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019.

For the next leader, the two final contenders will be decided before the lawmakers break up for the summer access on July 21. Both of those candidates will go through a postal ballot of all the Conservative members, numbering around 200,000, over the summer and the winner will become the new Tory leader and UK's next Prime Minister.

Johnson was forced to leave his post earlier this month after 58 ministers quit his government over an ethics scandal involving another Conservative MP. Johnson's handling of the case was scrutinised in the backdrop of the partygate scandal with all ministers calling for his resignation from Downing Street. Johnson remained in power for almost three years and he is now a ‘caretaker’ PM until October when the new leader is decided.

Image: AP