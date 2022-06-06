UK Envoy Says 'India Could Determine World's Success Or Failure' In Climate Change Fight

UK High Commissioner to India said that the leadership of PM Modi to lead and deliver on the commitments made in the Glasgow conference makes India rank among three countries, which will determine the success or failure of the world's battle against climate change.

"India's scale & size will have big global impacts. One of the interesting things about Glasgow conference was that in end, the success or failure of the world in dealing with climate change will depend on 3 countries incl India. In some ways India might reasonably say we didn't sign up for it. You handed us a particular scenario choice to operate nevertheless it is a pact and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership recognises that. Rather than going away from it. He is going to it and said that is what we are going to do." said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.

Reacting to the National Health Service's (NHS) clinical trial in India and its impact on UK, Ellis stated, "There's one thing we learned, healthcare didn't stop at your border in last 3 yrs... it's great that we're launching or have just launched in India, a big NHS clinical trial, looking at new drugs in relation to COVID. What happens in India will have a big impact on UK."

India's commitments at the COP26 Glasgow Summit

PM Narendra Modi in Glasgow announced 2070 as the target for India to reach net-zero in carbon emissions. Apart from this, India also pledged four other short-term targets to be achieved by 2030.

Renewables to contribute to 50% of the overall energy mix of the country

The total renewable energy capacity to be 500GW

Cut carbon intensity by 45%

The total carbon emissions reduction to be brought down by 1 billion tonnes

UK premier Boris Johnson also appreciated India's climate change goals announced at the COP26 Summit.

Global average per capita carbon emission way higher than India

PM Modi, addressing Isha Foundation's Save Soil programme in Delhi on June 5, appreciated India's efforts in the direction of climate change even though the country is hardly responsible for damaging the environment and said, "The developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions and India has no role in the destruction that has been caused by climate change. He said that the world's average carbon emission stands at 4 tonnes per person, whereas in India it stands close to 0.5 tonnes per person. Internationally, India has led the creation of CDRI and International Solar Alliance. Last year, India has also resolved that India will achieve the target of Net-Zero by 2070."

IMAGE: ANI