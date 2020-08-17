UK-EU Negotiations: Seventh Round Of Talks On Future Relations To Begin Today

The seventh round of negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on the future relationship will begin in Brussels on August 17. According to reports, the fresh round will last until August 21 and it is also set to resolve the remaining outstanding issues that prevent both the sides from reaching a final agreement.

The UK had exited the European Union, terminating its economic and political partnership with 27 countries on January 31, 2020. The future of the EU-UK relationship that ends on December 31, 2020, relies on the final agreement. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout, the negotiations and talks for the extension of the transition period have been shelved. However, for now, the UK remains in the EU's customs union and adheres to the policies despite no British MEPs in the European Parliament.

Dismiss from ‘customs union’

Meanwhile, recently, the EU called out for the UK to dismiss from the customs union and single market and end the overall jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice as the deadline to extend the transition period passed with no trade deal agreed in a statement.

Even as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson argued that the UK aligned with the European Union’s trade policies, member states and critics questioned the Kingdom’s co-operation with the EU on security and law enforcement. As per reports, despite major changes to the relations expected to take effect by January 2021, the UK is set to withdraw from the European Arrest Warrant scheme more recently, which allows the transfer of criminals across borders with other European countries.

Earlier this month, Britain's Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak said that the long-awaited trade deal between Britain and the European Union (EU) might be struck in September. In a televised address with a leading UK broadcaster, the finance minister revealed that going by the recent reports on Brexit, the government remains certain that it’s possible to get a deal in September 2020.

