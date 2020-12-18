'UK-EU Trade Deal Unlikely Unless Bloc Changes Position Substantially': Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned that a trade agreement with the European Union would not be reached unless the position of the bloc changed "substantially". Prime Minister Johnson, during a call with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU must change its position on certain issues otherwise it is unlikely that a deal would be reached before the deadline. The negotiations between the UK and the EU have hit a stumbling block over three key issues, including governance, fishing rights, and level playing fields.

I spoke to @vonderleyen this evening on UK-EU negotiations, stressing time is short and the EU position needed to change substantially.



Johnson said that the UK is making every effort to accommodate reasonable EU requests on the level playing field, but said that the fisheries request is unacceptable. Johnson said that the United Kingdom will become the only sovereign nation in the world to not have control of its waters if it accepts the EU terms.

The bloc wants the UK to allow its fishermen and fisherwomen to fish in the English waters as they did earlier, but Britain argues it ends up with a poor share of the total allowable catch. The problem is that Britain sells most of its export to the EU, including fish, which the bloc is threatening to restrict with tariffs if the UK doesn't allow its fishing fleet in English waters.

Australian-style deal likely

Johnson reiterated that if no agreement is reached before the deadline the UK and the EU would part as friends with an Australian-style trade agreement. Johnson had recently said the same thing during an interview, where he asked the public and the businesses to be prepared for an Australian-style deal when the UK officially leaves the EU trade agreement on January 1. Australia and the EU deal on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) term as they don't have any free trade agreement. Also, note that the trade between Australia and the EU is not as big as UK-EU.

Meanwhile, the European Union MPs have said that the draft of the deal must be agreed upon before Sunday as they won't be able to properly scrutinise the agreement ahead of the vote if it is not reached before the set deadline.

