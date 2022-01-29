UK: Ex-Buckingham Palace Security Claims Prince Andrew Used To Mistreat Servants

Another former member of the United Kingdom royal family's staff has spoken out about an incident in which Prince Andrew mistreated his servants. Paul Page, a former royal protection officer, reported a confrontation with the Duke of York, who shouted at him after mistaking him for an intruder. Page discussed an alleged event in the early 2000s with The Sun. According to him, they noticed a man strolling down the corridor in the Queen's private apartments while viewing the CCTV in the control room.

They were frightened because Her Majesty was not present at the time. They regarded it as a big security concern. Paul Page, who worked at the Queen's London house for six years, told The Sun Online, that he along with two other cops went to the Queen's quarters right away to examine a possible intruder and discovered that it was the Duke of York.

"It was at night, and we were checking CCTV in the control room when we saw a man walking along the corridor in the Queen's private quarters. Her Majesty was not at Buckingham Palace at the time, so this was a major potential security scare. A sergeant, myself, and two other police officers went to her apartments to investigate," Page told The Sun Online.

"We approached from either end of the corridor so we could surround the potential intruder. But when we got there, we realized it was Prince Andrew. He looked scruffy and was wearing a tracksuit. I apologized and said, 'I'm sorry, your Highness, we went to investigate a possible intruder in Her Majesty's apartments," Paul Page recalled.

Andrew not pleased and used derogatory term

Andrew, on the other hand, was not pleased and used a derogatory term. According to Page, he yelled, "This is my house, I go where I want, now f**k off." The Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park is Prince Andrew's home, which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. He is said to have his own apartments at Buckingham Palace, where he resides frequently when in London. According to Page, the episode exemplified Prince Andrew's regular behaviour.

Page claimed that during his stay at Buckingham Palace, he never had any issues with other members of the Royal Family. According to Page, Queen Elizabeth is a lovely person, but Prince Andrew had a 'nasty' side to him, and he treated employees horribly. For a long time, he got away with it, Page remarked.

