Former British health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Tuesday "firmly rejected" the allegations that he had dismissed the health experts' advice about providing care home care to COVID-19 patients. The claims dated back from the start of the pandemic, which Hancock on Feb. 29 called "categorically untrue," according to the Guardian newspaper.

The report first emerged in the Daily Telegraph, claiming that England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, had advised Hancock in April 2020, that “all [people] going into care homes” should be tested and recommended, “segregation whilst awaiting result”. Hancock, however, ended up not implementing such a provision, according to the leaked messages accessed by the papers. Such a move “muddies the waters," Hancock had noted in the private conversation.

Messages were 'stolen, were doctored': Ex UK Health Secy

On Feb. 29, Hancock noted that the messages were “stolen, were doctored to create a false story.” The ex-British health secretary under the Boris Johnson administration went on to add that the investigation presented a heavily “distorted account”. “These stolen messages have been doctored to create a false story that Matt rejected clinical advice on care home testing. This is flat wrong," he was quoted as saying.

According to the texts that were unveiled by The Daily Telegraph, Hancock, on 14 April 2020, "received a response to his request for advice from the chief medical officer that testing was needed for people going into care homes, which he enthusiastically accepted. Later that day he convened an operational meeting on delivering testing for care homes where he was advised it was not currently possible to test everyone entering care homes, which he also accepted." Hancock in the interview said that the manipulated messages left out a key line that was a message sent by the then Director of Strategic Collaboration, Centre for Cognitive and Advanced Technologies, Allan Nixon. “Nixon says, ‘I wasn’t in testing mtg’, Hancock noted, stressing that it provides a significant context to the incident.

Emphasizing that he went "as far as was possible, as fast as possible" as the health secretary, Hancock noted that he, at the time the UK reeled under COVID-19, was "considering all options.” The messages that were leaked were also shared with the former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, ex-chancellor and current British leader, Rishi Sunak, and other aides of Johnson’s cabinet.