UK: Exiled Pakistani Leaders Brief Labour MP About Rights Violation, Terrorism In PoK

In a major embarrassment for Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government, a delegation led by the exiled leader from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has reached the United Kingdom where they narrated the devastating situation of the PoK. According to news agency ANI, the leaders met Fabian Hamilton, a Member of Parliament from the British Labour Party and briefed him about the revolving situation. While briefing about the on-ground situation, the delegation raised concern about the current situation in the area and appealed for restoration of peace in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The delegation also accused the Imran Khan government of violating the rights of the citizens. They also urged for peace and stability in the region and the eradication of all forms of terrorism and extremism.

According to Shaukat Ali, the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are facing discrimination on the basis of ethnicity and accused the government of plundering the natural resources without consulting the local population. "Natural resources are being plundered without the consultations of the local population. People of these areas are state victims -- facing discrimination, kidnappings, violence, torture and arbitrary arrest," he said. "Those who are peacefully advocating for their basic political and social rights are facing strict restrictions on freedom of movement in Gilgit Baltistan. Nationalists are put under Schedule IV by state institutions and they are not allowed to travel without prior permission from the authorities," he added.

"Those who raise questions, they are levelled as anti-state"

Notably, Gilgit-Baltistan is a region administered by Pakistan as an administrative territory and constitutes the northern portion of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. Since it is an illegal region, Pakistan has been looting its resources for more the seven decades. After India abrogated the controversial Article 370 in August 2019, Islamabad stepped up its exploitative agenda to further exploit the region. "Terrorism and extremism are being promoted systematically in the region. Kashmiris who demand ownership of their natural resources and the right to self-rule are forced to flee from native areas and live in exile. They are levelled as anti-state, anti-religion. In such a grim state of human rights in these areas," added urging the UK to use its influence and ask Pakistan to respect human rights and give oppressed Kashmiris their basic human and fundamental rights.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI