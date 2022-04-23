UK: Experts Reveal Patient's COVID Infection Lasted For 18 Months; Infected By 10 Mutants

A patient in the United Kingdom was infected with the COVID-19 virus for more than a year. As per scientists, the UK patient fell prey to the deadly virus with a severely weakened immune system and had battled the disease for 18 months. During this time, he was infected by 10 mutations of the virus, including Omicron. The patient has reportedly succumbed to the virus. However, there’s no way to know for sure whether it was the longest-lasting COVID-19 infection because not everyone gets tested, especially as regularly as in this case.

Dr. Luke Blagdon Snell, an infectious disease expert at the Guy’s & St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said, “It certainly seems to be the longest reported infection at 505 days.'' Snell's team plans to present several 'persistent' COVID-19 cases at an infectious diseases meeting in Portugal this weekend, as per AP. Snell's team conducted a study that involved nine patients and they investigated the evolution of variants in people who had been infected with the virus for a long time.

What did the study find?

The nine patients had tested positive for the virus for at least eight weeks. Each of these patients had weakened immune systems due to diseases like HIV or cancer or had undergone organ transplants. Test reports showed that infections stayed on for an average of 73 days. Furthermore, out of the nine patients, four succumbed to the virus. Among the remaining five, two were cured of the virus without treatment, and two persons recovered after treatment and one person was still infected with COVID-19, as per AP. The person with the longest-known infection tested positive in early 2020, however, was treated with the antiviral drug Remdesivir, and succumbed in 2021. Researchers did not reveal the cause of death but said that the person had several other illnesses.

Moreover, the ninth patient, however, is still infected and has been battling the Coronavirus for 412 days. "In long COVID, it's generally assumed that the virus has been cleared from your body but the symptoms persist," Dr. Snell told AP. "With persistent infection, it represents ongoing, active replication of the virus," Snell added. Dr. Snell also indicated that some people are more sensitive to persistent infection and severe disease. Even though persistent infection is rare, specialists have said that there are still many people with compromised immune systems who remain at risk of severe COVID-19 and who were trying to stay safe after governments lifted restrictions.

