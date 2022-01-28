UK: Experts Urges PM Boris Johnson To Address Global Vaccine Disparities, Writes Letter

At a time when the pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world, the fact that 3 billion people are unvaccinated in destitute countries has prompted more than 300 scientists and health professionals to pen a letter to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently lifted all Plan B COVID restrictions in England, reported the Guardian. The experts informed the prime minister in a letter that permitting significant numbers of individuals in low and middle-income nations to be unvaccinated is a reckless approach to public health.

The experts also pointed out his failure to take adequate steps to raise vaccination coverage globally which has indirectly endangered thousands of lives across the UK. In the letter, the experts mentioned that they are worried about the upsurge of the Omicron variant and the harm that future variants may represent to public health, the NHS, and the UK's vaccination programme, according to the Guardian.

Vaccinate the vast majority of the world's population

The experts also said that the greatest approach to keep COVID-19 from evolving is to vaccinate the vast majority of the world's population. Despite the fact that the UK has supplied booster doses to up to 1 million people every day, more than 3 billion people worldwide have yet to receive their first dosage. More boosters have been administered in wealthier countries than in underdeveloped countries. The experts claim that allowing large numbers of individuals in low- and middle-income countries to remain unvaccinated is an irresponsible approach to public health that promotes conditions in which COVID-19 variants of concern are more likely to arise.

They urged the prime minister to prioritise public health over the pharmaceutical industry's interests in order to avoid another year of uncertainty and tragedy by supporting international efforts. According to the Independent, the experts want pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca to collaborate with the WHO to transfer vaccine manufacturing knowledge to enterprises in low and middle-income nations.

3 members of PM Johnson's Sage committees signed the letter

The letter was signed by 13 members of PM Johnson's Sage committees and subcommittees, as well as an official at the UK Health Security Agency and an adviser to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, according to the Guardian. The signatories include Nigel Crisp, who is the former chief executive of the NHS in England, Nobel laureate Sir Richard Roberts, and many World Health Organization advisers.

Image: AP