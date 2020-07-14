COVID-19: UK Experts Warn Of Up To 120,000 Deaths This Winter

Experts have warned that UK should start "intense preparations" for a second wave of coronavirus infections that has the capability to take lives of as many as 120000 patients in a worst-case scenario. Senior doctors and scientists have reportedly said that without any urgent measures, the coronavirus cases might overwhelm the NHS in the upcoming coming winters when health services witness loads of flu and other seasonal health hazards.

According to the international media reports, the team of experts was lead by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser and they analyzed about a very possible “reasonable worst-case scenario” for Covid-19 this winter. The report was shared with ministers and other health authorities urging them to take immediate health precautionary measures and prepare for possible resurgence of cases.

Experts' advisory

The data was compiled by 37 experts and stressed about the worst-case scenario allowing the NHS and social care services to prepare themselves if cases surge suddenly. The model also suggested that the death toll could be higher with fresh cases of COVID-19 this winter but the risk could be minimized if proper actions are being taken beforehand, Stephen Holgate, chair of the expert group reportedly said.

The British government decided Monday to require people to wear face coverings in shops, joining a long list of countries that have made masks mandatory under some circumstances in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson’s government said that masks will be required in stores starting July 24. “The best thing is to cautiously go back to work. My message now would be that if you can go back to work, then, provided your company's obeying the guidelines, provided its safe, then you should go back,” he said.

Image: PTI