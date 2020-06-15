UK Faces Threat Of Swarm Of Greenflies Than Can Damage Car Paintwork

While several countries in Eastern Africa and Indian subcontinent are battling with locusts damaging the crops, a plague of greenflies is predicted to swarm across the UK. The insects can leave motorists with costly repair bills as they leave a sticky substance behind, damaging the paintwork of vehicles.

The greenflies, also known as aphids, don’t disrupt the regular life, but they can hugely damage a vehicle parked under a tree, which most of the motorists chooses to during hot summer. Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Mark Tongue, from Select Car Leasing, said that they may be small and look harmless but one should not underestimate how much damage greenfly can cause. They excrete a sticky substance known as 'honeydew' that forms an unpleasant residue on car bonnets, boots and roofs

It turns into soot-like black mould spores, which can eat through paintwork because of high acidity and the substance is difficult to remove. Tongue said that the only solution is to buy some top quality cleaning products and get stuck in with plenty of elbow grease. A normal tree can host as many as 2.5 million greenflies and their breeding rate could be another headache for car owners.

Natural and chemical control

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), there has been more emphasis on developing and using natural methods of control in recent years, partly because many chemical control methods can also reduce populations of the aphid's natural enemies. Natural control methods include establishing barrier crops, such as corn or similar tall annual crops around the perimeter of the plot before the pepper is planted out. Use of insecticides such Pyrethrins and similar compounds, which breakdown quickly and therefore have a very low persistence, have also increased.

