UK Imposes £1,000 Fine On Falsely Naming A Foe As COVID-19 Contact

Anyone in the UK, who falsely names a foe to be infected by the COVID-19, would get a penalty of 1000 pounds, new regulations that come into effect from September 29 stated. The new regulations, which come amid a second wave of the lethal infection also bans pubs and bars from playing loud music or allowing people to sing or dance.

As per LadBible, the legislation states that “falsely stating” that someone who is a close contact of a person has tested positive for coronavirus was now “illegal”, meaning that “people cannot simply name someone they don't like as a contact.” In contrast, the law also implies to those, who purposefully do not reveal names of positive patients to avoid them going into self-quarantine.

Parliament Bars exempted

This comes as the bars at the Parliament building have been given permission to serve drinks post 10 pm. According to The Times, all the bars at the Palace of Westminister are exempted from the recently imposed regulation and are allowed to serve alcohol to the lawmakers and their staff even after the deadline.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a set of new regulations to curb an inevitable second wave of COVID-19. As per the new restrictions, clubs, bars, pubs amid other places have been asked to close at 10 pm, sparking scenes of crowded outdoor revelry that appear to defeat the point of the new rules. However, the authorities have exempted the parliament bars reasoning that they are classed as workplace canteens.

But experts have warned that this may enhance bitterness in Britons who would oppose the discriminatory step. Meanwhile, the House of Commons spokeswoman confirmed the exemption to The Times, but said that the staff would follow social-distancing rules and regulations. Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to ‘Work from Home’ in England, to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition to work from home, the hospitality sector has also be reduced to table service only. However, a full lockdown is unlikely to be announced.

Image credits: AP