UK: Firefighters Tackle Huge Industrial Fire At Kidderminster, No Casualty Reported

On Wednesday, September 8, a massive fire broke out at Park Street in England's Kidderminster, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the town. The Hereford and Worcester County fire service were alerted to the blaze around 3 pm, and they immediately rushed to the spot, reported Sputnik. It further stated that police and ambulance also arrived at the site, and residents living nearby were evacuated from their homes. Meanwhile, other residents of Kidderminster were instructed not to open windows and doors. According to a report by BBC News, police put road closures in place and urged people to avoid the area for the time being. Speaking to BBC News, the fire service said that there were several seats of fire as it had engulfed two large industrial units in the area.

Meanwhile, Group Commander John Laight claimed that there were around 100 firefighters at the site to douse the flames, adding no casualty reported. "We were in an impression that there might be some people trapped in a certain area so we contacted with local owners of the buildings. But we were told by the company that they have got all persons accounted for and no casualty has been reported so far. The fire started in one industrial unit, which later spread to the second unit," he added while speaking to BBC News. He further informed that Kidderminster people were asked to avoid the area and to stay overnight with friends or relatives. Laight said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and once the rescue operation is over, a full investigation into the cause will be carried out.

LARGE EXPLOSIONS HAVE BEEN SEEN ON PARK STREET IN KIDDERMINSTER pic.twitter.com/TnerHvb5Bz — Worcestershire Alerts (@Worcsalerts) September 8, 2021

Rescue operation carried out smoothly

Meanwhile, Hereford and Worcester fire service chief fire officer and chief executive Jon Pryce said that fire crews did a commendable job in evacuating people from the site. He also applauded the efforts of West Mercia police for tackling the situation in a very smooth manner. West Midlands Ambulance Service also claimed to sent resources, including Midlands Air Ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), to carry out the rescue operation, reported BBC News. Meanwhile, many people took to Twitter to post some drone footage of the massive fire in the town.

Here are a couple of videos uploaded on Twitter:

Here’s some drone footage of what’s happening at the big fire in Kidderminster.

Crews were first called around 2:51 and a huge cordon is still in place. @bbchw pic.twitter.com/U2ZQ1IQpNu — Megan Jones (@MegannJ) September 8, 2021

Huge fire bellowing smoke out at the end of my street in Kidderminster, absolute chaos. Fingers crossed everybody there is safe. pic.twitter.com/XgHFOVyMGM — Daniel Rolinson (@DanRolinson) September 8, 2021

Image: @Worcestershire Alerts/Twitter