UK First Lady: All About Akshata Murty's Education, Parents, Business, Net Worth And More

Rishi Sunak created history by becoming the first ever person of colour to ascend the Prime Minister chair. He became the unopposed leader of the Conservative Party when Liz Truss resigned from the post after just 45 days of being elected.

Today, apart from him, his family is also under the camera lens. As the family moves to their official residence with their two daughters - Krishna and Anushka at No 10 Downing Street, people want to know more about the UK First Lady Akshata Murty.

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Sudha and Narayana Murthy

Akshata Murty was born in Hubli, Karnataka in India. As her parents worked to build their careers in Mumbai, she lived a modest life with her grandparents back in Hubli. Sudha Murthy, a feminist, wanted her daughter to have a simple upbringing. The UK first Lady even commuted to her school in an autorickshaw.

The wife of Rishi Sunak completed her schooling at Baldwin Girls' High School, Bangalore. She went to California to study Economics and French. She then pursued a Diploma in clothes manufacturing from a reputed college in Los Angeles, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Later, she went on to pursue her MBA from the prestigious Stanford University. It was while she was pursuing her MBA that she met Sunak. He was a Fulbright Scholar from Oxford University with a first-class degree. They tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Bengaluru.

Akshata Murthy manages her own fashion label: Akshata Designs

Akshata is the founder of her own fashion label - 'Akshata Designs', a high-end womenswear brand. Her father, Narayana Murthy, launched a venture capital business and named her the Director for the same in 2010. She is also the Director at Tendris, as per her LinkedIn profile. Murty is the director at a private and capital equity firm at a gym chain (Digme Fitness), Catamaran Ventures and New and Lingwood, a high-end menswear brand. She owns at least four houses, including a house worth 7 million Pounds with her husband in Kensington, London. They also hold a flat together in Santa Monica, California.

Akshata's non-domicile controversy

Akshata Murty owns 700 million dollar worth of shares in Infosys as she has a 0.93 per cent stake in the company. However, she is not officially a citizen of the United Kingdom; so, her non-domicile status in the UK exempted her from paying taxes from overseas earnings. This angered the public and created trouble in Sunak's PM race as she did not have to pay taxes despite her earning a lump sum profit. In the end, she willingly gave up her non-domicile status. She now has to pay British taxes on her Global income.